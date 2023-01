Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Norwich City are on the verge of signing Arsenal winger Marquinhos on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has had a medical and it is understood the deal should be announced on Tuesday morning.

Marquinhos has made six appearances since joining the Gunners last summer, but is expected to get more first-team experience in David Wagner’s promotion-chasing squad.

Follow deadline day on our dedicated live page here