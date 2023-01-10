Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Motherwell really know how to make you feel a thousand emotions at once and Sunday certainly felt like a rollercoaster. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good one.

I honestly can’t remember when our last three points was and the closer to the bottom we get the more restless I feel. I have said it for weeks now in these pieces and fans have been crying out on social media in hopes the club notices but things have to change.

At this point I don’t know what the answer is. Signings is the most obvious one but the January window is notorious for loan deals and that will only sort our problems in the short term - it’s long-term investment we need in the squad.

Playing boys from the academy always seems to be what people ask for as the team have “nothing to lose” by giving them a chance, but we can’t expect youngsters to save a sinking ship.

Steven Hammell shouldn’t be sacked he’s barely had a chance to make his own squad. However, he is the man behind our tactics and strategies and if they’re not working he has the responsibility to change it and needs to face accountability for the mistakes he has been making.

I thought Motherwell had the potential to turn things round in the second half against Hibs but we fell short.

If I was Hammell I would be playing Ross Tierney and Stuart McKinstry from the start as every time they’ve come in as substitutes recently they have transformed the game.

I'm begging the Motherwell board: Don’t let us go down, back the manager.

All this being said, however, I’ll sulk about the Hibs game for the rest of the week and by Thursday I’ll be absolutely convinced we’ll beat Ross County.