Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

For two seasons he lived in the shadows of Fernandinho. Now he's stepped out of those shadows. Rodri has made that central midfield role his own and is becoming a key part of the Manchester City side.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Rodri said he's now settled in Manchester and enjoying being the man the team rely on.

“I try to learn every day. It’s not an easy position. The team needs you, and I understand perfectly what the team demands of me," said the 25-year-old.

The goal he scored on Saturday was a cracker - but that's not his job. He's the build-up man. The metronome in midfield. Learning off Fernandinho in his previous couple of years in Manchester.

"I feel at home," he told me. "The crowd is incredible here in Manchester. I only have good words for this club and my team-mates. We are showing our hunger never stops."