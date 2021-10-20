Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: The pick of the stats
Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid for the first time in the Champions League (drawn two, lost two), while this victory ended the Reds' five-game winless away run against Spanish sides in the competition (drawn one, lost four).
Atletico Madrid conceded more than twice in a Champions League home game for the first time under Diego Simeone, last doing so in December 2009 against FC Porto (0-3).
The Reds led 2-0 after just 13 minutes – the earliest Atletico have ever been two goals down in a Champions League match. However, it was also the first time Liverpool have ever scored and conceded two or more goals in the opening half of a Champions League game.