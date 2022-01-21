More low hanging fruit for Whites?

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

One of the great successes by Leeds United since returning to the Premier League is the ability to beat or at least take a point off the struggling sides. It’s a trait which has continued this season against Burnley, Norwich and Saturday's opponents Newcastle.

On the back of consecutive league victories the momentum is with Leeds heading into this one - against a side who cannot hang on to a lead having conceded an enormous amount of points from winning positions.

With Diego Llorente available after suspension it means the back four could see him and Pascal Struijk join forces, with Luke Ayling moving to his traditional right-back. Stuart Dallas may return to the midfield to fill in for the injured Adam Forshaw, if the impressive Leo Hjelde remains covering for Junior Firpo (hamstring) at left-back.

United are definitely stronger up front heading into the game, with Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts set to be available after spells on the sidelines. A third win over a side in the relegation zone would be timely... but so far two out of three ain’t bad.