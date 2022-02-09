Norwich v Crystal Palace: Team news

Josh Sargent remains a doubt for Norwich after missing the FA Cup win against Wolves because of illness.

Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele are still unavailable, but Lukas Rupp returns after nine games out with a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace will be without Cheikhou Kouyate, who helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

James McArthur and James Tomkins are back in training and expected to be available.

