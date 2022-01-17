Newcastle 'should have gone for Tarkowski'

Newcastle are a better team than their league position, but they desperately need centre-halves according to former Leeds defender Alex Bruce.

The Magpies have won one game this season and were denied a vital three points against fellow strugglers Watford by a late Joao Pedro equaliser on Saturday.

"Eddie is having the same problems as my dad Steve did," said Bruce on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"When players make defensive mistakes, you can't hold onto a lead and you can't keep a clean sheet so it leads to problems.

"They desperately need centre-backs and if they'd really wanted to stick the knife into Burnley, they'd have spent whatever it took to get James Tarkowski rather than £25m on Chris Wood."

