Wolves duo feature in Garth's team of the week

Jose Sa: They dominated the first half and held their nerve in the second. There were a number of impressive performances by the visitors but the man that literally saved the day was Jose Sa.

The save by Sa from Bruno Fernandes in the final seconds of the game was top class and the reaction from his team-mates proved the point. When Rui Patricio left Molineux for Roma I thought Wolves would really struggle to replace him but Sa has been outstanding.

Conor Coady: To see Wolves outplay Manchester United for so long must have be a real concern but the ease with which Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman saw off Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood was even more worrying.

