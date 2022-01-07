Lawro's FA Cup predictions: West Ham v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

West Ham and Leeds meet again in the Premier League next week. I am guessing they will both make changes for this one and, although the Hammers need to add to their squad this month, I would still say they have more depth than Leeds right now.

Danny's prediction: 1-1P (Leeds win on penalties)

With Leeds at West Ham, my head is telling me it is not looking good for us but my heart is telling me we are going to win,. So, I am going for a 1-1 draw and Leeds to win on penalties, because we are good at pens - or at least we won a shootout against Fulham in the Carabao Cup earlier this season anyway.

Find out how Lawro and Danny think the rest of the FA Cup third round ties will go