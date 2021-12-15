Burnley v Watford: Team news

Burnley will assess the fitness of Maxwel Cornet, who missed the draw with West Ham United with a thigh injury.

Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts continue to recover from Covid-19, while Ashley Barnes also remains out.

Watford full-back Adam Masina is in contention to feature after returning to training following two games out because of a thigh problem.

Francisco Sierralta could also be available, but Christian Kabasele will miss several weeks because of injury.

Pick and share your Burnley XI?

Does Masina have a space in your Hornets XI?