Burnley v Watford: Team news
Burnley will assess the fitness of Maxwel Cornet, who missed the draw with West Ham United with a thigh injury.
Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts continue to recover from Covid-19, while Ashley Barnes also remains out.
Watford full-back Adam Masina is in contention to feature after returning to training following two games out because of a thigh problem.
Francisco Sierralta could also be available, but Christian Kabasele will miss several weeks because of injury.
