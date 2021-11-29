'Rangnick has a lot of work in front of him'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Rangnick is known to favour the high-pressing style that proteges Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have embraced, so it will be fascinating to see how he goes about introducing it to a Manchester United squad that doesn’t really appear to be built for it.

The 63-year-old went through the finer details in his interview with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, who were sufficiently impressed to confirm Rangnick’s status as their number one candidate for the role.

Rangnick will come to Old Trafford with a small number of staff but the current coaches – who all stayed on following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal – will remain.

He has a lot of work in front of him, that’s for sure.

In addition to galvanising a team that might have got an unexpected point at Chelsea but are on an awful run, collecting four points from their past five games – only Everton, Newcastle and Brighton have done worse than that – the leadership and technical skills United have been attracted to will also be used to assess the overall state of the club.

That is certain to mean some kind of involvement in choosing Solskjaer’s permanent successor and, given Rangnick’s background, observations about the structure United have put in place, which many feel is too complicated.