Arteta on Covid, Aubameyang and two years at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal face Leeds on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
There are no Covid cases among the squad, but some in staff members.
Arteta said we need "much more clarity" about why games are being postponed and "the most important thing is to maintain the fairness of the competition".
On vaccines, Arteta said "the vaccination is really, really important" and is comfortable with the take-up in his squad: "We try to do the right thing and it's a really personal matter, obviously, but we try to educate them."
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not available to face Leeds and said the last week has been challenging "because those decisions are tough or not pleasant, but you have to do what you feel is right".
Arteta said Martin Odegaard is "close to being the perfect professional".
On Jack Wilshere, Arteta said he "could still play Premier League football" but wouldn't say if that would be for the Gunners.
As he approaches his two-year anniversary, Arteta said he could write few books based on what's happened in his time as Arsenal manager.