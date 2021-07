Aston Villa's Seb Revan has joined Grimsby Town on a season-long loan, with an option to recall in January included.

The 18-year-old defender featured for Villa's under-23 team last season and will link up with the National League Mariners for the 2021-22 campaign.

Grimsby, managed by Paul Hurst, are bidding to return to the English Football League after they were relegated from League Two last season.