West Ham target Jesse Lingard, who impressed on loan for the Hammers last season, is in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United "at the moment". (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are one of two clubs, along with Premier League rivals Everton, to have approached Barcelona over a deal for 26-year-old French defender Clement Lenglet. (AS - in Spanish), external

The Hammers have also been linked with Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite, 30, but will have to fight off interest from Brighton and Wolves in their pursuit of the Denmark international. (Sport - in Spanish), external

