Team news: Arsenal v Tottenham

Arsenal have a fully fit squad to choose from, with Granit Xhaka back in contention after a three-game ban.

Manager Mikel Arteta will recall a host of senior players after making 10 changes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup win against AFC Wimbledon.

Tottenham could again be without Steven Bergwijn, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura, who all missed the midweek cup game against Wolves.

Spurs striker Harry Kane is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance.

Who makes your Gunners team this weekend?

Pick and share your Spurs XI here