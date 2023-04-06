McGregor not for slowing down as 30th birthday looms

Celtic captain Callum McGregor feels he is in the prime of his career and vowed not to let his standards slip as he nears a landmark birthday.

McGregor, who made his Celtic debut in July 2014 after coming through the youth ranks, turns 30 on 14 June but is giving no thought to his career beyond playing.

"No, no, just trying to forget about it to be honest," he told Celtic TV.

"I feel good, physically, mentally. They say that when you get to your late 20s/early 30s that's the prime of your career.

"The way that I try to live my life and the importance of football, that's what I want to do, I want to do it for many years. So it is important that you continue to look after yourself in the right way.

"Once you get over that 30 mark, everyone is looking at you, 'how is he physically, how is he looking?' so I think it is important to send a strong message at that point as well, that you keep going and you are hungry for more.

"I want to go for as long as I can. As long as I'm still helping the team and I still feel good physically and mentally.

"I've been doing it for a long time but it goes by so quickly. It feels like only yesterday when I made my debut.

"At some point, somebody is going to tap me on the shoulder and say, 'that's you finished' and I'm going to miss it.

"So I want to give absolutely everything I've got in the tank between now and then."