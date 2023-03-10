Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Jefferson Lerma is a doubt for the match but Lewis Cook could play: “Jeff is touch and go. He’s not done as much as you would have liked but he’s further along than the others so we will make a call on him tomorrow. Lewis is back so it’s good to have him.”

The difficult fixture run is one factor affecting his team selection: “The calibre of team we’re playing at the moment dictates tactically. We also haven’t had as many options as we would have liked because of the injury situation.”

He is hopeful that his selection worries will start to ease: “I’ve said it a lot this season – getting players back fit is huge. We need to get them back as quickly as possible. We’ve got Liverpool and Aston Villa, then an international break, which will hopefully help us as well.”

The 9-0 defeat earlier in the season is not relevant: “We were in a very different place then. The lads will prepare for this like any other game against a very good side in very good form. They have fantastic attacking threat but we’ll approach it as a game we need to take three points from.”

Follow Friday’s Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Cherries news notifications