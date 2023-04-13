Frank Lampard faces "an impossible task" to turn Chelsea's fortunes around, believes ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton.

A 2-0 defeat at serial Champions League winners Real Madrid is no disgrace, but Chelsea have now not scored for four games and Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Lampard is not a miracle worker.

"It's an impossible task for Frank to come in, click his fingers and think everything is going to change," said Sutton. "And it won't change against top-class opposition.

"It must be really difficult for him to know what to say after that. There is such a massive lack of belief within the team and it's his role in a short space of time to turn this team into a thriving, attacking side."

Lampard spoke after the game about his squad "needing to believe" they can overturn their first-leg deficit.

However, given their demeanour on the pitch, Sutton feels that will be very difficult.

"If you look at how they are playing, particularly their forward players, they are really lacking confidence," he said.

"A lot of Chelsea players in forward areas are hiding and that's an issue. They've got Brighton on Saturday and what can Frank do in three days to actually change things?

"They could tear a strip off Chelsea."

Did you know? Chelsea have now lost more matches than they have won in all competitions this season (W15-D10-L16). In addition, the Blues have failed to score in four successive matches in all competitions for the first time since November to December 1993 under Glenn Hoddle.

