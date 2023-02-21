Eddie Howe says he hopes to return the "love" fans have for Newcastle with "a trophy" at the end of a week in which the club's goalkeeping department has drawn scrutiny.

The Magpies go into Sunday's Carabao Cup final without the suspended Nick Pope, while Martin Dubravka is cup tied and Karl Darlow out on loan.

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is expected to get the nod in goal over Mark Gillespie as Howe seeks to secure a first domestic trophy for the club since FA Cup success in 1955.

"Now we've been thrown a challenge here," Howe said on Tuesday. "Nick's suspended, he's been a rock for us but I don't see the group concerned about that. I just see a strength. Obviously that needs to come across in the performance but no-one, internally, is panicked or concerned. We're just concentrating on the game."

Howe says there are no plans to appeal the red card handed to Pope against Liverpool on Saturday. Karius drew significant criticism after his last appearance for the Reds when multiple errors contributed to a European Cup final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

Howe added: "As soon as it happened it was almost that feeling that there's another story in Karius' career - another page or chapter to write and who knows what that chapter will look like?

"It would be a magnificent chance for him to rewrite the story of his career. There's been loads of stories through the times in football where these things have happened and there's been a really positive outcome or not.

"We can't predict what that will be.

"That's the beauty of football. We never know what is going to happen. This unpredictability is what makes it such an amazing thing to watch."

Howe stands on the brink of history, such is the wait the club's fans have endured for a trophy.

"It would mean the world for me to do it," he added. "But it would be for the supporters and for everyone connected with the club to do it. It would end a long wait and I know from my limited experience of speaking to people here, I'd love to return their love for the club with a trophy."

Follow all the build-up and action from Wembley on Sunday when BBC Radio Newcastle will be on air from 12:00 GMT from Wembley Way. They’ll move inside the stadium at 14:30 GMT and former players John Anderson and Steve Howey will be on site to give their views on a landmark day.