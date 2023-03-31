West Ham 'will pick up the points we need' to avoid relegation

West Ham manager David Moyes says his side are "ready" to get themselves out of the relegation battle.

"I've not worked it out [how many points we will need to stay up]," he said. "Nine or 10 teams are involved at the bottom and we have to work a way of being safe come the end of the season - and I'm sure we will be.

"We've got nine games in April and a lot of them at home, so it'll take a lot from the players, and anything from the supporters will hopefully add to the players' effort.

"I think they're ready, we're in a good frame of mind and will pick up the points we need to not be at the bottom end of the table."

There are currently just four points between 12th-placed Crystal Palace and 20th-placed Southampton - the fewest amount of points ever separating the bottom nine teams in the Premier League at this stage of a season.

Moyes, who is in his second spell with the east London side, acknowledged that teams have normally "broken away" at this point of the campaign.

"We've not had so many teams fighting it out, but there is very little difference between a lot of teams aside from the three or four outstanding teams," added Moyes.

"Getting wins at the start of the season can make a difference, but we didn't and we paid the price and we're trying to make up for that."

