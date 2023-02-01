David Moyes has to get more from his attacking talents in the second half of the season.

That’s the view of the team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast, who have identified two key personnel who have to deliver more for the Hammers.

West Ham will be without new signing Danny Ings for a spell because of injury and BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry said Lucas Paqueta could be key in helping the club’s strikers deliver more.

"Moyes has to find a way of playing Lucas Paqueta. In the game against Brentford, once Brentford went ahead they didn’t look like they were getting broken down.

"Paqueta surely has to be the man they have to find to unlock defences. They brought him in at great expense. It’s how Moyes will use the creative players he has a bit better."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: “I think Gianluca Scamacca has been extremely disappointing.

"Something is not sitting well with him and he can’t produce his best form.

"It’s the 'second season' for West Ham, as last year was a very good one. It can be a struggle. People can get on top of you really quickly because expectations levels have risen a lot.”

