Substance over style as Leeds point to safety

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

As ugly as Monday's performance was, Leeds United may have made the prettiest of points at Selhurst Park. It doesn't need Picasso to paint two perfectly formed circles on the scoreboard, but this 0-0 draw did require a 'palette' cleanser after full-time.

It was that sort of game, though. The artistry of each side's playmakers often reduced to childish scribbles as Crystal Palace's Wilfred Zaha was accused of "diving" too much by the Whites' Kalvin Phillips, and United's Raphinha was cast as pantomime villain for falling under an innocuous challenge from the Ivorian forward.

Tetchiness and edginess are hardly ingredients to create a masterpiece, but will often be found where results become paramount before style. That has not stopped wildly different brush strokes on the canvas of fan opinion heading into the visit of title-chasing Manchester City. For every "it wasn't a good watch, but we're glad we got a point" there is an "I don't like this brand of football" counter-argument made.

However, the facts are indisputable. It is now five games without defeat for the first time in exactly a year, since Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Elland Road. Some 11 points written into the table in indelible ink may be devoid of a flourishing touch, but Jesse Marsch is focusing on the aim rather than the aesthetics as he prepares to welcome "the best team in the world" in City to Elland Road.

Thirty years on from becoming champions, United are at least in a position where they can affect the destiny of this year's title - and hopefully retain their own top-flight status so they can potentially do so in 2023 too.

