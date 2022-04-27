Moyes on Frankfurt, the London Stadium and an injuries update
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at the London Stadium.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He says most players are still available from the weekend and there is a chance some of the absentees will return but “we don’t know if they’ll be ready yet” and he will not rush anyone back.
He has managed nearly 900 games and admits this semi-final “is up there” in terms of importance: “It's good to be nervous. It makes you realise the level of the game, but you want the players to play with confidence. I’ll try and savour it but the games come so quick – we’ve got another one in three days!”
On taking on big teams at the London Stadium: “In the main, our home form has been pretty good. Beating Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea shows that on our home patch on our day, we can be a good match for any team.”
He dismisses any suggestion of West Ham being favourites: “I don’t think we’ve considered it. They’ve got a lot of similarities to us. They rank very high as far as running goes and they’ve got one or two individuals who can make a difference.”
On opponents Frankfurt: “To beat Barcelona over two games was an incredible achievement and it shows their qualities. They’re a big name in German football with incredible support. But we’ve got a really big stadium and a fantastic crowd. It’s really special that two teams with a history are back together.”