P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs were left regretting the intervention of VAR that denied them the win but they must also rue another slow start that allowed Sporting to take control for the first 45 minutes.

The increasingly rebellious mood inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was reflected in the angry reaction from supporters who had grown frustrated at a series of aimless and misplaced passes allied to a lack of urgency.

It was all so different after the break as Spurs came to life, finally applying pressure on Sporting and forcing keeper Antonio Adan into action.

They still looked vulnerable, however, and Hugo Lloris - rightly criticised for his errors in the home defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday - came to the rescue with a crucial save from Nazinho, although the Sporting forward should have made no mistake with a second chance which he steered wide of an open goal.

Spurs, having got themselves back into the game, had chances to get the three points that would have made the trip to Marseille a formality but Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur could not find the target.

The game ended in a melee, with Antonio Conte being sent off after wildly celebrating what he thought was the goal that secured the knockout place when Harry Kane swept home Emerson Royal's knockdown.

Spurs have work to do in Marseille and they must learn the lessons of being punished for leaving it late to kick into gear.