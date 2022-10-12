B﻿righton have appointed Salvatore Monaco as assistant head of recruitment at Amex Stadium.

The 49-year-old worked with new boss Roberto de Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk and will work under head of recruitment Paul Winstanley.

Albion t﻿echnical director David Weir said: "Salvatore will join our recruitment team, working closely with Paul, replacing Kyle Macaulay, who moved with Graham Potter to Chelsea last month.

"﻿He is someone Roberto knows well, having worked together in the past, and will be an excellent addition to the team, as we look forward to January and beyond."