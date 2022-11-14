W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's match at the City Ground.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

N﻿ottingham Forest fans

Shane: A gritty performance and we deserved the win. A nice change to have a VAR decision go our way but again some poor refereeing. Another fantastic atmosphere at the City Ground. In Cooper we trust.

Clairey: What a difference a week makes, Forest look like a team and for once a VAR decision going our way. A win against Spurs during the week and not being bottom of the league going into the break is great!

Pete: After a fairly slow start to the season the team have started to get to know each other better, which is really good to see. The movement of Johnson and Gibbs-White is especially important and now the others are starting to find them. I hope the break doesn't effect the progress that's been made.

C﻿rystal Palace fans

Richard: One step forward, two steps back on away form. Beating West Ham, suddenly we thought we had solved our away issues but they all came home to roost again. Simply not good enough.

Oli: We dominated within the first half with Zaha’s missed penalty a key turning point in the match. Vieira’s line-up struggled in the second half, with marginal calls for their goal and surely a red card for Yate’s challenge. But I believe that ultimately the turning point was Zaha’s missed penalty; giving momentum to a fortunate Forest side. A bad loss.

Ronnen: This was a poor performance. We were second in that second half and it cost us. Zaha’s penalty just summed up the day.