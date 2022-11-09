A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Here's a stat for you. United have only won in darkness this season. Make of that what you will.

Liam Fox's side played with a confidence long thought extinct at Tannadice this season. But from the very first minute, they played like a club going for Europe rather than scrapping down the bottom.

They've done it before, though. They similarly plastered Aberdeen and proceeded to win one of the next six. They must take this form into the Aberdeen game at the weekend. Maybe the 6pm kick-off time will help.

Kilmarnock looked bereft of any ideas or any defensive responsibility. Easily undone by two long-balls, Derek McInnes' side didn't lay a glove on their hosts.

They've now picked up just one point on the road this season from eight games. Worrying signs.