Antonio Rudiger: The most impressive feature about this Chelsea performance was their clean sheet. Any defence that has conceded seven goals in two matches will have had their confidence badly shaken.

Antonio Rudiger hasn't flinched for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel brought him back into the side on his arrival at the club.

Rudiger played in the defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid but returned against Southampton fearless and unconcerned about what had taken place days before. Southampton never had a sniff.

Mason Mount: The flick over the shoulder by Mason Mount for Marco Alonso to score was matched only by the two superbly taken goals he scored himself.

Mount is the nearest thing I've seen to Frank Lampard in a Chelsea shirt since the club-record goalscorer hung up his boots and went into management. I don't think Mount will ever threaten Lampard's record but he might have a go.

Timo Werner: I don't think I have ever seen a striker who has hit the woodwork as often as Timo Werner. I've seen him do it on numerous occasions in previous matches and he hit the frame of the goal three times against Southampton before he helped himself to a calmly taken double.

Werner hasn't had an easy time since joining Chelsea but he has persevered and got his rewards as a consequence.

