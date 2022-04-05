Lampard on Patterson's injury, staying positive and Burnley
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's trip to Burnley on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:
Nathan Patterson has been to see an ankle specialist and is likely to have surgery later this week.
Lampard said it's likely that Patterson's season is over, "which is unfortunate but we have to accept it".
Fabian Delph is back in the squad and Seamus Coleman has recovered from illness.
Donny van de Beek is also unavailable with a "small-grade thigh injury".
On staying positive, Lampard said "it's the biggest thing for me to do".
Lampard said Wednesday's game is a big deal, but added: "I don’t feel tense, I feel excited by the competitive nature of this game. We have to have an absolute belief in ourselves."
He said Burnley "have never been easy to beat and don’t concede that many goals".
He added: "They are a very physical team and are tough to play against. You have to be absolutely up for the basics to combat that."
On playing three games in seven days, Lampard said "we drew the short straw this week".