S﻿outhampton v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Southampton v Arsenal head-to-head stats over 46 Premier League games. Wins: Southampton 8, Arsenal 25. Goals: Southampton 46, Arsenal 85. Clean sheets: Southampton 8, Arsenal 18Getty Images

  • Following a 1-0 win in April, Southampton are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal for only a second time, doing so previously in January and December 2015.

  • The Gunners have won two of their three away Premier League matches against Southampton under Mikel Arteta, but did lose 1-0 at St Mary’s last season.

  • A﻿fter beating Bournemouth, Saints are looking to win consecutive Premier League games and keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since February.

  • Arsenal have won nine of their 10 Premier League games this season, their best ever start to a top-flight campaign.