Southampton v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Following a 1-0 win in April, Southampton are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal for only a second time, doing so previously in January and December 2015.
The Gunners have won two of their three away Premier League matches against Southampton under Mikel Arteta, but did lose 1-0 at St Mary’s last season.
After beating Bournemouth, Saints are looking to win consecutive Premier League games and keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since February.
Arsenal have won nine of their 10 Premier League games this season, their best ever start to a top-flight campaign.