West Ham 'adventure' gathers pace

West Ham are "on an adventure" and are "one of the teams of the season", according to former Spurs and Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly.

The Hammers moved into sixth with victory over Everton on Sunday and play the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon on Thursday.

"They're a team that look a complete unit," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They fight together for every inch.

"The atmosphere in the squad looks amazing and they play to every player's strengths.

"They're on an adventure at the moment and in such a strong position."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam agreed, praising a "fabulous job" by boss David Moyes.

"They keep churning wins out," he said. "Moyes has done a fabulous job, he drives this team forward.

"It's testament to the lads to have the hunger and desire to keep going Thursday-Sunday, Thursday-Sunday."

