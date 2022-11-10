Steve Cooper was impressed with Jesse Lingard's performance in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Tottenham.

L﻿ingard headed in Forest's second goal seven minutes after setting up Renan Lodi's opener.

C﻿ooper said: "I thought he was excellent. He scored one with his head and could have scored another with his head.

"I thought his positional play was good. He took up the spaces and found the spaces really well.

"And, more importantly, he did what you want your attacking players to do - you want them to be a threat and have end product.

"He did that, not just with the goal, but some of his final passes and link-up play was really good, too. I'm really pleased with him tonight, as I am with everybody else."