Analysis: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

With Ivan Toney sidelined until mid-January, much of the early season focus for Brentford will be on Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.

Both men did their jobs against Tottenham and opened their goalscoring accounts for the season but Brentford's most potent attacking threat came down the left.

Rico Henry has blistering speed and he left Emerson Royal in his wake more than once.

Not only is the wing-back relentless in his running but he has plenty of quality in his close control and final delivery.

His cut-back was converted by Wissa for Brentford's second goal and Mbeumo could have done better when he was picked out in the second-half with the goal at his mercy.

Goals may be scored by strikers like Wissa and Mbuemo, but they are often created elsewhere.