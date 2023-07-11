BBC Three Counties Radio Luton Town commentator Simon Oxley has backed Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to make an impact in the Premier League after the midfielder signed a new contract at the club.

Mpanzu will make history as the first player to go all the way from the National League to the Premier League with the same club when he turns out for the Hatters next season.

"It's a remarkable story," said Oxley.

"I remember watching him in the Conference. It just shows how far Luton have come and how far he's come. Playing at every level he's made that step up.

"Just when you think, 'I wonder if Pelly can do it this time' - he does. He's going to get the opportunity to play in the Premier League. He's signed his contract and he'll be ready to play in the top flight.

"Rob Edwards feels he's very much part of the furniture and deserves his opportunity."

The 29-year-old midfielder has made 298 appearances for the club since joining from West Ham in 2013, becoming an iconic figure as the Hatters' rise through the divisions culminated in May's Championship play-off final win over Coventry City.

BBC Three Counties Radio sports editor Geoff Doyle added: "Fair play to him because he has been questioned at a number of levels and every time he's stayed in that team.

"For the majority, he has been a proper first-team squad player."

