St Mirren under no pressure to sell Strain - Robinson

Manager Stephen Robinson is content with other clubs "not realising how good a player" Ryan Strain is if it means he stays at St Mirren longer.

The 26-year-old right-back, who joined the Paisley side from Maccabi Haifa last summer, provided his third and fourth assists of the season in Saturday's Viaplay Cup win over Forfar Athletic.

Robinson confirmed that the club have received "no bids or no offers" for the Australian, who they are under no pressure to sell.

"Long may it continue," the St Mirren boss told BBC Scotland following the victory at the SMISA Stadium.

"We don't want to let him go. We don't need to sell, we're not in the [financial] position we were in last year.

"Ryan's done terrifically well. He's a very, very good footballer if he doesn't complicate the game."

Regarding incomings, Robinson added that he wants to bring in a "strong, physical striker" and "another left-back to challenge Scott [Tanser]."