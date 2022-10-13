Spurs 3-2 Eintracht: Pick of the stats
Tottenham Hotspur have won 11 of their last 12 European home games. In fact the only game they didn't win was the automatic 3-0 win Rennes were handed last season when Spurs could not play after a Covid outbreak.
Spurs ended a five-game winless run against German opposition in the Champions League (D1 L4), their first such win since beating Borussia Dortmund in March 2019.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 50 goals, with Kane assisting Son 24 times, and Son assisting Kane 26 times.
Tottenham have won 10 of their last 12 home games in the group stages of the Champions League.