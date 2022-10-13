Rodgers on pressure, home comforts and Crystal Palace
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Jonny Evans is a doubt after picking up a “tight calf” over the last week. Nampalys Mendy and Dennis Praet “haven’t trained so much during the week”.
Rodgers is trying to keep the pressure off his players: “The noise and pressure is from the outside. You understand it’s there and when you’re bottom of the league, it comes on to you. My job is still the same, to get the team out of the situation we’re in.”
He believes his players are ready: “It’s concentration and those basics of the game that has stopped us getting points and it’s bitterly disappointing. I have to get the team ready and our focus is on Crystal Palace. We always knew this period would be an opportunity to get results.”
On playing at home: “The onus is on us to generate that atmosphere as we did in our last home game, then the connection between the supporters and players was there.”
On opponents Palace: “They shifted their football idea last season when Patrick Vieira came in. They will pose another test for us, similar to what we’ve had before, so we have to be at a good level. It’s a good team that aren’t too far ahead of us."