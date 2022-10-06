Ex-Celtic striker S﻿imon Donnelly believes the potency of RB Leipzig's counter-attack led to his former club becoming less adventurous with their play in the Champions League defeat in Germany.

Celtic boss Ange P﻿ostecoglou said his side had been too negative in their mindsetagainst the German club.

Former Scotland forward D﻿onnelly agreed with the Australian - but can understand why that was the case.

"﻿You have to look at the quality of the Leipzig team - subconsciously you start to play the ball back and being a bit more safe because of the threat of Leipzig on the counter-attack," he told BBC Good Morning Scotland.

"﻿Celtic had some good chances in the first half but in the second half the traffic was towards Joe Hart. It was just the way the game went so I don't think you can target the Celtic players with a negative mindset."

D﻿onnelly did not pinpoint Celtic keeper Hart for passing straight to Dominik Szoboszlai to allow the German side to score a second goal that turned the game.

I﻿nstead, the Glasgow-born former player believes it is a risk you take from playing the modern way.

"﻿Joe has tried to find Greg Taylor with a pass that was never on and suddenly Celtic are behind," added Donnelly.

"﻿It is the same everywhere. It's a trend that has come in everywhere, teams playing from the back. Ange wants to play like that. When it comes off it looks the part but you are only one pass away from teams being in on your goal.

"Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeepers have made errors and unfortunately last night it was Celtic's turn - and at a crucial point in the game

"Celtic had just got a reprieve from the VAR decision and to give that goal away 60 seconds later was a disaster."