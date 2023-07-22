'I feel good and better than I have in my last few pre-seasons' - Gordon

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon tells the Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast that he wanted to join up with his team-mates as soon as possible after England's European Under-21 Championship triumph rather than taking an extended break: "It’s good to get back into the swing of things. It’s always tough after a long break, obviously I didn’t have one but I know the lads had a long break off over the summer.

"It’s good for everyone to come back together and get playing again. I haven’t had that time off to get myself out of shape so I feel really sharp, I feel good and better than I have in my last few pre-seasons.

"Like I said last year there’s so much to the way we play. It was hard when I first came in to get used to all the information and now with a full pre-season and the fitness and tactical side, hopefully I’ll get all the information quicker and take it on board.

"Pre-season is mainly about fitness and your mentality and getting through the horrible side of football which is the running. But during that process you want to win all the games that you can and that’s our focus."

On the excitement for the season ahead: "I am very excited. I’m sure everyone is but I’m trying to not look too far into it. I’m trying to stay present and stay focused on the now and hopefully with that we will be really good this year."

