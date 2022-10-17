M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Three words said by Pep Guardiola in almost every post-match interview after defeat by Liverpool.

Another year comes and goes where Manchester City struggle to perform at the home of the one-time Premier League champions.

It was as hostile as you’d imagine at Anfield. The fixture needed no added spice.

Did Manchester City set up right? When the team was released, not many would have complained. It was strong. For the most part, the three main defenders - Akanji, Dias and Ake - held off Liverpool’s attack well.

The mistake for the goal came from a more advanced defender, Joao Cancelo. He will probably admit the 90 minutes was not his finest.

But did City freeze? Bottle it? I don’t think so. They just didn’t finish the chances they created. Except one - Phil Foden’s goal ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Both manager Guardiola and captain Ilkay Gundogan were questioning the consistency of officials after the game. How can previous “50/50” challenges, such as the one awarded in Liverpool’s favour, now be deemed a foul when previously had been allowed to play on?

The challenge by Haaland on Alisson that resulted in the ball coming to Foden has also been questions. To me, it’s another 50:50 and the Liverpool goalkeeper was never in full control of the ball.

You can see City’s frustrations and there's a sense within the club that they just don’t get the decisions in this particular fixture.

