Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Asmir Begovic told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast that the Jadon Sancho situation is a difficult one for Manchester United: "It [the Sancho situation] is going to be one of the first questions in [Ten Hag's] pre-match press conference. It is just disappointing on all fronts.

"Jadon Sancho had come back in a good frame of mind last year and I think he was ready to take that next step and you find yourself in this situation.

"It is difficult to say without all the information about what's actually gone on there and I think it is just a tough situation for Man United.

"They were looking to take good steps forward and all things considered, it's been the exact opposite."

