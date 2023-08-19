Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd: What Postecoglou said

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou to BBC Sport: "It was good. It was fair to say we looked a bit nervous at the start which wasn't surprising. We had two 20-year-olds, a couple of 22-year-olds out there. So I thought we gave the ball away a little bit too much and to be fair Man Utd probably had the better of the chances.

"I like the fact that we hang in there and worked our way into the game. Second half, certainly in spells, it kind of showed the team we want to be. I keep saying we're still a long way to go but I really liked the belief and resilience the guys have and the bravery they have to continue playing that way.

"I guess from my perspective, when you have quite a few young quality players it's great, it allows us to build with this young group. I thought the experienced guys today, Son [Heung-min] and [James] Maddison were great as well.

"The support was outstanding today, right from the first whistle the crowd were outstanding. They carried us through the first half because we were nervy.

"I'm happy. We're showing bits of our game today. I saw enough today in our game that encourages me. All we can do is keep improving and hopefully we're picking up points along the way."