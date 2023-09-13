Newcastle United have won seven of their past eight league games against Brentford (D1) in a run stretching back to 1992. The Magpies have netted 24 goals in these eight fixtures.

Brentford have only been beaten once in their past 11 Premier League matches (W6 D4) - a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in May.

The Magpies have lost their past three league matches. They haven't lost four in a row since January 2021 under Steve Bruce.

The Bees have won their past two away games in the league, at Tottenham and Fulham, and could win three in a row on the road for the first time in the top flight.