Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton are facing "possibly the best team in the world at the moment" as he prepares to take on title-chasing Liverpool at St Mary's on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side can close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table to one point with victory over the Saints and Hasenhuttl barely sees any weaknesses in the Reds.

"It's one of the most difficult games to prepare for because of the flexibility of the opponent and the unbelievable qualities they have," he said.

"They are a very dynamic, offensive team who are quick on the transition and have the quality to break down a team that has a deep block. They can show your every weakness.

"We were one down after two minutes at Anfield and it was very tough."

Despite the challenge, and Southampton's recent poor form, Hasenhuttl is taking confidence from past performances.

"We beat them last time at St Mary's and we played exceptionally well," he said. "When you look at how we have played against the top teams, it shows the potential we sometimes have.

"We are part of this title race - we did our job against Manchester City as they lost four points against us. Now we have to compete against another top team."