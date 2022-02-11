Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

United are still very up and down during games and we saw again in their draw against Burnley that they don't seem able to play well for 90 minutes - they only seem to manage it for one half at the moment.

I do think they were unlucky not to beat the Clarets, though. It's not even the case they are not taking their chances because they did that at Turf Moor, but VAR ruled two of their goals out. I can understand why Rangnick was so frustrated - especially at seeing Josh Brownhill's own goal disallowed.

United can argue the big decisions went against them but they should still be beating the Premier League's bottom side anyway. The bigger issue is I am still waiting to see a performance from them under Rangnick that tells me they are on their way, or up and running, under him.

They need one of those soon so he can point to it as an example of the levels they need to be at every time, but obviously he would settle for a win this weekend however it comes.

It will be interesting to see how United get on against Southampton because it won't be one-way traffic. I can see Armando Broja causing the United defence some problems and so will James Ward-Prowse with his set-pieces.

Jeremy's prediction: 2-2

