Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tottenham are still very up and down in terms of results but I don't think they played too badly in defeat against Manchester United last weekend, and they were decent in their win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Like Leicester, West Ham were also in European action on Thursday and I think their tie with Sevilla will have taken a lot out of them. That's why I'm going with a Spurs win.

Mez's prediction: Harry Kane is back in the goals again for Spurs - probably because he wants to move and get Champions League football next season. West Ham have been great but their squad is quite small and Jarrod Bowen is still out injured, which is a blow - I've liked the look of him since he played for Hull. 2-0

Find out how Lawro and Mez Green think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go