'The noise around the club was becoming unbearable'

BBC Radio 5 Live have been speaking to Chelsea fans about Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club.

Here are some of their views:

Olivia Buzaglo: My overriding emotion yesterday when I found out was just quite sad. If we’re talking on the pitch and what Roman Abramovich has done for Chelsea, he transformed us, he turned us into a powerhouse, he turned us into one of the biggest and best clubs in world football and he’s put us right up there with the other best teams.

I’m 27 but I have seen Chelsea win everything there is to win in my lifetime and I think he’s done so much for the club and he’s an owner that it felt like really loved Chelsea. I’m just really grateful for everything he did and I’m not sure we’ll ever find that in an owner again.

Tom Overend: My first response was just shock. I’m 23 and I think the Roman era is pretty much the only one I can remember in my lifetime. It’s going to be a big change with new ownership and the way the club is run will be different without Mr Abramovich.

Ultimately I agree with him. It probably is in the best interest of the club that there is a change in ownership at this stage, but it doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been emotion and an overriding shock that are going to take a step into the unknown as a football club. The noise around the club was just becoming unbearable for all its stakeholders.

