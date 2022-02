Everton manager Frank Lampard has Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demari Gray back in his squad, but he is unsure if they will be fit enough to start.

Ben Godfrey is a few weeks away from a return and Yerry Mina also remains on the sidelines.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed attackers Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are available again after injury.

However, Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen are still absent.

