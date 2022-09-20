Saints must stay grounded after Celtic scalp - Robinson

S﻿tephen Robinson has urged his St Mirren players to keep their feet on the ground after ending Celtic's 38-game unbeaten league run with a momentous win in Paisley.

"We need to not get carried away, not play with egos and work as a team, not individuals,” said Robinson.

"For me, it's three points, and if you start believing you are a really good side, football can give you your comeuppance very quickly.

"What you have to do is enjoy it because there's not as many good times as you want when you are managing the smaller clubs in the division. So you have to enjoy it and the fans have to enjoy it but we will get back to work and look ahead to the next game."

Victory briefly moved St Mirren third in the table before Hearts climbed over them by beating Motherwell later on Sunday.

"If we're sitting third at the end of the season it will be like Leicester winning the Premier League," Robinson added.

"You have to stay very level-headed. There is a long way to go with a very small squad.”