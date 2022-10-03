George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have a chance of winning the Premier League this season.

The former Gunners manager feels that his former side are the second best team in the league.

"I would put just them behind Manchester City," Wenger said to Bein Sports on Sunday.

"The second best team who have a good chance to win the Premier League. At some stage, Manchester City will focus highly on winning the Champions League.

"We don’t know about Liverpool, but they are already 11 points behind. Ten points to City is a mountain to climb.

"Chelsea do not look consistent - at the moment, they have not found the confidence to pretend to win the league."

W﻿enger joked: "And Tottenham - because of my DNA - I cannot."

Wenger won three Premier League titles at Arsenal and left in 2018.